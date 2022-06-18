 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake City celebrates Juneteenth with gala event

  • 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s inaugural Juneteenth Gala drew the community together Saturday with live music and food. 

 On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making the day a federal holiday. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom by federal troops. 

This happened two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation which declared, “All persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are and henceforward shall be free.” The proclamation was limited because it did not free all slaves in the United States. Rather, it declared free only those slaves living in states not under Union control. 

 City Councilman Richard Cook said Juneteenth is something that is not celebrated enough.

 “It should have been done years ago and it is a part of history,” he said. “It is what we have come through.” He said Lake City has changed a lot and it is for the better. 

People are also reading…

City Councilwoman Nicole Singletary said Juneteenth simply means freedom. 

“I am free from everything that is holding me back from conquering the world and striving for everything I deserve,” she said. “I am Juneteenth.”

Councilwoman Yamekia Robinson said Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom. 

“Our children have the freedom to go to whatever school they choose, and be whoever they want to be. Juneteenth is the celebration of freedom.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election Results

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A look at some of the contested races from Tuesday's primary.

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Frank Willis, Florence's third-longest-serving mayor, a true gentleman, someone who laid the groundwork for Florence's economic growth and who made connections and built teams died Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Woman dies in Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A motorcycle passenger died Thursday following a Wednesday night crash at the intersection of Irby and Palmetto Streets.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Owner Talks About His One-Of-A-Kind Car

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert