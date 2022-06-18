Lake City celebrates Juneteenth with gala event

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s inaugural Juneteenth Gala drew the community together Saturday with live music and food.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making the day a federal holiday. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom by federal troops.

This happened two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation which declared, “All persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are and henceforward shall be free.” The proclamation was limited because it did not free all slaves in the United States. Rather, it declared free only those slaves living in states not under Union control.

City Councilman Richard Cook said Juneteenth is something that is not celebrated enough.

“It should have been done years ago and it is a part of history,” he said. “It is what we have come through.” He said Lake City has changed a lot and it is for the better.

City Councilwoman Nicole Singletary said Juneteenth simply means freedom.

“I am free from everything that is holding me back from conquering the world and striving for everything I deserve,” she said. “I am Juneteenth.”

Councilwoman Yamekia Robinson said Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom.

“Our children have the freedom to go to whatever school they choose, and be whoever they want to be. Juneteenth is the celebration of freedom.”

