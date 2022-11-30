 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake City celebrates the Christmas Holidays with several events

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Santa Claus will be coming to town in Lake City on Friday.

Lake City’s hometown holiday celebration begins Friday, and it encompasses several events.

The celebration begins with a Polar Express Night. People can purchase a golden ticket for hot chocolate and enjoy the “Polar Express” movie. The Polar Express Night lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker’s Sweets. After that the annual parade, which lasts from 6 to 6:45 p.m., and it will take place on Main Street.

The Christmas tree lighting celebration will begin immediately after the parade at 6:45 p.m. It will take place on East Main Green.

The hometown holiday celebration will take place from Friday to Sunday in downtown Lake City. Lake City will be turned into the “north pole.”

There will be a nativity drive-through from 6 to 8 p.m. There will also be a gallery open for the public to see. There will also be breakfast with the Grinch on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Baker’s Sweets.

There is something for everyone at Lake City’s hometown holiday celebration.

Cooks for Christ to host benefit for Steve Galloway

FLORENCE, S.C. – The final Cooks for Christ benefit of 2022 is Dec. 1. The benefit recipient is Steve Galloway. Galloway's benefit will be held at the West Florence Fire Station, 3379 Pine Needles Road in Florence on Dec. 1.

Florence's Turkey Trot ends in a tie

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Turkey Trot Thursday morning was doubly unique as the top two finishers were women -- Taylor Barnes and Caelin Sloan -- who finished hand-in-hand at the Briggs Elementary School finish line at 18:25 followed by Matthew Andrews at 18:43

Florence 1 Schools opens new student-run Pepsi market

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 Schools recently held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new F1S Pepsi Market. The student-run market, housed in the McClenaghan Administrative Annex building, is a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the district's Programs for Exceptional Children.

