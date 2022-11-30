Lake City celebrates the Christmas Holidays with several events

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Santa Claus will be coming to town in Lake City on Friday.

Lake City’s hometown holiday celebration begins Friday, and it encompasses several events.

The celebration begins with a Polar Express Night. People can purchase a golden ticket for hot chocolate and enjoy the “Polar Express” movie. The Polar Express Night lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker’s Sweets. After that the annual parade, which lasts from 6 to 6:45 p.m., and it will take place on Main Street.

The Christmas tree lighting celebration will begin immediately after the parade at 6:45 p.m. It will take place on East Main Green.

The hometown holiday celebration will take place from Friday to Sunday in downtown Lake City. Lake City will be turned into the “north pole.”

There will be a nativity drive-through from 6 to 8 p.m. There will also be a gallery open for the public to see. There will also be breakfast with the Grinch on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Baker’s Sweets.

There is something for everyone at Lake City’s hometown holiday celebration.