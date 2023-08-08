LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City’s Field Day Saturday attracted children of all ages and all abilities to the Village Green downtown.

Saturday's event was the last of four that were held this summer made to accommodate every child in the community and encourage them to head outside to play rather than stay indoors.

“We wanted to focus on kids, specifically children who are special needs and their abilities so that they could take part in this event. The types of games will be catered to them so that they can compete and enjoy it just as much as other kids,” said DeShawn Miller, deputy director of parks and recreation in Lake City.

The field day had many tents set up, each with different games and activities underneath. One tent housed food for the attendees. The children and their families that visited the event had options such as hamburgers, hotdogs, juices, and different drinks as well.

The event took place from 5-8 p.m. outside, with a bit of heat in the beginning.

However, the games, snacks and ample shade provided to the community was enough to keep attendees delighted until it was time to shut down.

“We had video games set up, like Mario Kart. We also brought basketball and football arcades and other board games set up as well,” said Miller.

“Just seeing my kids enjoy themselves and playing different games is great, they are both very active,” said Antionette Conyers, a Lake City community member and mother of Indion Lee, 6, and Mylah Lee, 12.

The sisters took part in almost every activity that was offered Saturday, like corn hole and Mario Kart.

“The first of these events was on Blanding Street, the second was at Kennedy Park, and the third off of Matthew Road. Our goal is to get these kids to go outside and play with other children in the area,” said Roosevelt Bryant, owner of the Life Change Fitness Center.

Lake City plans make this an annual event and Miller said he was pleased to see the kind of participation received Saturday, as well as getting the community’s feedback going forward with local field days.

“Eventually, we want to have this event grow and be able to host it yearly,” said Miller.

For more information about future field events, call DeShawn Miller at (843) 598-6296.