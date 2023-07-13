ORANGEBURG, S.C. − A Lake City coach was injured and has been taken to a Columbia area hospital following a head-on crash involving a minibus and a tractor-trailer.

The coach and four student-athletes were on a Florence School District 3 minibus when it crash while it returned from a football camp at South Carolina State University, according to a release from the school district.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said the driver of the bus was flown from the scene to Prisma Health Columbia while two student athletes each were taken by ambulance to MUSC Health-Orangeburg and McLeod Health in Clarendon County.

Glover said the bus was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 while a tractor-trailer was going west on Bonner Avenue.

Glover said the bus and the tractor-trailer collided.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured, she said.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

According to Florence School District 3, one of the student-athletes involved is 17 years old while the other three are 16. Two attend Lake City High School and the other two are students at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School.