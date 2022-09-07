Lake City council member runs for mayor

LAKE CITY — Lake City council member Yamieka Robinson has entered the race to become the city’s next mayor.

Robinson made her official announcement at AME Gaming Palace Friday afternoon surrounded by friends, family, and community members.

Robinson filed to become mayor on Aug. 2, just one day after the filing period opened. She will be up against Michael Donavan Nero who also filed. The filing period closed Aug. 15.

Mayor Lovith Anderson, Jr did not file for re-election. He has been mayor since 2006.

Robinson, who is running to be the first African American woman mayor, said her campaign is one that will be written in history.

“On Aug. 19, we celebrated 120 years since the 19th amendment was ratified that granted women the right to vote,” Robinson said. “On Aug. 26, we celebrated women’s equality day and Aug. 9 marked the day I filed to run for mayor of Lake City.”

Robinson said she is known to the community as a variety of different things.

“You all know me as an advocate, a woman in leadership, a hardworking mother and most importantly the daughter of Christ,” she said.

Robinson encouraged the community in her speech to come together to make historic change happen.

“On Nov. 8, 2022, I need you all to come out together to make history happen in Lake City and vote me as your newly elected mayor,” she said.

Robinson is the mother of five and a Lake City native. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in biology and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in legal studies online at Post University.

Robinson said her campaign will focus on the positive changes that she is seeking to bring to the city.

“It is about rebuilding our communities, keeping our communities safe and empowering our young people,” Robinson said. “I have served District 4 as a city councilwoman for almost two years and I have worked diligently with my fellow council members and the mayor to make sure our city is clean, safe, and growing.”

Robinson said she wants to continue the Anderson’s legacy, and keep the city moving forward.

“Let your voice be heard,” Robinson said. “Your voices matters so make it count. May God continue to bless you all and may God continue to bless Lake City.”