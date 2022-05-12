Lake City Council to provide internships to students at wastewater treatment plant

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The city will partner with Lake City High School to provide internships to students at the city's wastewater treatment facility.

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday evening to provide internships to qualified students. The students will work over an eight-week period and will be selected by the school. Students will get paid $10 an hour and will work 30 hours a week.

According to City Administrator William Hall, the city wants to provide students the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of a wastewater treatment facility and to possibly introduce students to a future career path. Two students will be eligible per cycle and they must be between the ages of 16-18.

Community members rallied together at the meeting to call on the board to create efforts to decrease violence and to stop showing favoritism to certain parts of the city.

One resident said one side of Lake City was thriving while the other side was deteriorating.

School board member Mattie Thomas said she would march around City Hall until she was heard. She said solving the problem of violence starts with children. She added that the city playing favorites is adding to the rise in crime.

“Somebody has got to hear me,” Thomas said. “These kids are important and they are not to be played with. We need people that are going to care about these kids.” Thomas gave an example. “You can't say this is Mattie Thomas’s grandson and treat him better than the others and drop the charges, '' Thomas said. “Then two weeks later Mattie Thomas' grandson kills someone. This is what is happening.”

In other action, the council:

Passed an ordinance to have the first reading of the municipal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Passed an ordinance to purchase property at 420 James St. The property will be used to build two affordable homes for the community.

Passed an ordinance authorizing the purchase of property at 106 Lake St. This property will be purchased to start enforcing semi-truck parking in the community and giving community members who have semi-trucks a place to park. The fee for parking a semi-truck is $25 a month.

Passed a resolution to accept grant funds from the 2022 South Carolina volunteer strategic assistance and fire equipment grant. This was a grant that Fire Chief Randy Driggers and staff applied for to assist in buying $30,000 worth of five new radios. The city will be responsible for $1,065.65.

Passed a resolution for the acceptance of money from the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism development fund. This is a grant that was awarded to Lake City in the amount of $19,242.69. The grant will be added to the amount the council approved in capital expenditures for playground equipment and picnic shelters.

The next meeting will be held June 14.

