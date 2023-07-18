LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A planned festival and ground breaking for a new Lake City sports complex has been indefinitely postponed.

"We want to wait until Coach Baker recovers from his injuries and attend the groundbreaking," said district spokesman Brian Huckabee.

Coach Ronnie Baker and four students were injured in a minibus crash while returning from football camp in Orangeburg.

Baker was flown from the scene to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.

The student were transported to two area hospitals and one eventually to MUSC's main hospital in Charleston.

The Saturday event was to have been conducted at the Lake City Early College High School Gym and Track and included Level 10 band.