LAKE CITY, S.C. — Kayden Green, a student at Lake City High School, has always wanted to be an astronaut.

A recent trip to the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, which was sponsored by Florence School District Three, has helped to bring that dream closer to reality. Green and nine other girls from Lake City High School went from June 11 to June 13 and got to see astronauts training up close and personal.

“I was really confused on what I wanted to do because I have like two career choices, but now, seeing it is actually confirming that, yeah, I want to do that. I want to be that,” she said.

Mary Howard, director of early childhood and elementary education and a coordinator of summer school, said the trip helped show the girls what opportunities exist in STEM and beyond. She helped to organize the trip along with Leon Burgess, the district’s director of college and career readiness.

Before going on the trip, the girls took a class in aeronautics and drones. There, they gained skills that would be expanded on at the Space Center. On the trip, students took classes about drones and rovers like the kind they use in space.

They even got to drive around rovers and use specialized gear to test mock moon rocks for different materials.

When Gloria Chavez first joined the class, she said, she was not particularly interested in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math. She knew she wanted to go to college, but did not yet know what she wanted to go for.

The class and trip have helped her narrow her choices down, she said.

“It gave me an idea, but I’m stuck between two,” Chavez said. “For one: human services, because I like helping people. For two: photography and going to NASA.”

While she has always been interested in photography and enjoyed the drone photography taught in the classes before the trip, Chavez said, she never realized that NASA hired photographers to train astronauts how to take pictures in space.

“When I thought about NASA, you know, I just thought about astronauts, but when we got there, I learned there was so much more than astronauts. It was a whole lot of stuff to do and more jobs than I thought,” she said.

Another point of inspiration on the trip for Chavez was when the group met one particular astronaut.

“She was an African-American woman, and I really liked that because if she could do it, then I could do it,” she said.

The trip was the first time Chavez had left the Carolinas or been on an airplane, she said.

During the trip, the girls also saw the mission control center, toured the museum and met with the director of the NASA Space Center, Vanessa Wyche.

According to Howard, Wyche talked to the girls about the different fields of STEM and how important it is to get women involved. She also went beyond STEM to talk about the wide range of options available to those who continue their education on to college, Howard said.

The group traveled with Cheryl McNair, wife of the late Dr. Ronald McNair who was killed in the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger explosion. Howard said she was “instrumental” in getting tours set up for the girls.

“We got into the center early before it opened to the public to do the simulations, the flight simulators and things,” she said.

The group also got to learn more about Ronald McNair and visit his tree in Grove Park.

“It was a very good, not only career-focused trip but they also got some cultural things in it as well,” Howard said.

The trip was funded by Harbor Freight, Big Picture Learning and the Class of ‘82.