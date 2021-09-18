 Skip to main content
Lake City High gets $175K grant from The Larch Foundation
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City High School has been awarded a $175,000 grant by The Larch Foundation to benefit the school's college readiness program, marching band and athletic teams.

The grant is donor-advised with specific spending amounts and directions for the purchase of uniforms and equipment for the marching band program, the Panther 2.0 college readiness and scholarship acquisition program, upgrades to the weight room with new equipment and assistance to the football, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball and softball teams with uniforms and equipment needs.

Since last spring, Lake City High School Athletic Director Matt Apicella and Superintendent Laura Hickson have worked with The Larch Foundation to identify specific needs and cost estimates.

“FSD3 appreciates the generous support the Larch Foundation gives to enhance opportunities for our students,” Hickson said.

"We are ecstatic for this blessing, as it will truly help lift a burden from the district," Apicella said. "I cannot speak highly enough about The Larch Foundation and their generosity.

“The marching band program was in desperate need of new equipment and uniforms, and this grant will allow band director Michael Clark to continue building his program.

"The Panther 2.0 program, under the direction of Tressia Gibbs and Tonia Wilson, has guided so many of our students to become college-ready with applications, FAFSA assistance and especially scholarship applications and essays. We are excited to see that program gain the resources to grow.

"Finally, COVID has severely limited our athletic department resources due to a lack of game admission revenue. This grant will allow us to continue to provide our students with opportunities to excel."

