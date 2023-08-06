LAKE CITY, S.C. — With live music, bouncy castles and local vendors, Lake City High School Saturday celebrated the groundbreaking of the school’s new sports complex.

Approved in June by the Florence School District Three Board of Trustees, the $11 million project will bring a 5,000-seat football stadium to where the school’s track currently sits. The track will be incorporated into the stadium and rubberized to make it suitable for track meets.

“It’s a tremendous step facility-wise for multiple sports that’ll touch hundreds of kids every year,” said Lake City High School Athletic Director Matt Apicella. “Also, for the community, it is something to be proud of and something to definitely build that panther pride.”

The project is also moving, and subsequently renovating, the school’s softball field and batting cage. The batting cage is being moved out of the middle of the parking lot to where the old tennis courts are and it will be upgraded to include a weight room.

After it is complete, the football stadium will have 5,000 seats, three concession stands and bathroom buildings, a 4,000 square foot fieldhouse and synthetic turf. Student athlete Andre McFadden-Presley said the upgrade is overdue.

“We’ve had that same field house forever. My dad graduated in 1995, and that’s where he played at,” he said. “Everyone else around is getting a new stadium, and not to be copy cats, but it is nice to stay with everything.”

The stadium will have separate sides for visitors and those rooting for the home team, each with their own entrances, concessions, bathrooms and ticket booths.

The home side is planned to have 3,500 seats and two concessions and bathroom buildings while the visitors side is planned to have 1,500 seats and one concessions and bathroom building.

The seat count will make the stadium eligible for playoff games.

McFadden-Presley said the new facilities will do a lot for the school and make it easier to develop student athletes. The current stadium is not even located on school property which forces athletes to travel to practice and games.

“There’s so many things you can do when you have school and you have your field, your practice right there, your weight rooms right there” he said.

Florence School District Three Board of Trustees committed around $3 million to the project, but the district hopes the rest of the funding will come from local community donations.

“We want to encourage everyone to donate, because it is just a great effort that’s going to improve the outcomes for the students of Florence School District Three and this community,” said Superintendent Laura Hickson.

District officials currently do not have a timeline for when the project will be completed because they are unsure how quickly the remaining $8 million will be raised. Once the district has collected all the needed funds, though, construction of the new stadium and track should take around 12 months, Hickson said.

“The timeframe really depends on the amount of money we can get flowing in, and I’m hoping all of our alumni out there, our community members, our family, we just hope everyone will want to invest in this project for our kids,” she said. “The quicker we get the investment we need, the quicker we can start.”

According to Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson, the sports complex project is one of the biggest things happening in Lake City right now.

“It’s going to bring so much unity and togetherness for our students and for our community,” she said. “It’s really been a long time coming, and I am very excited.”

Once built, it will bring together more than just the students in Lake City — it will bring everyone in the city closer together, Robinson said.

“The young people, the families, they are the community. We’re all very close-knit right here in Lake City,” she said. “We want to do everything that we possibly can for our young people so they won’t be in negative things.”

Robinson said she would be talking to the city council about donating city funds to the construction project.

“I’m willing, myself individually, and I’m pretty sure that council is as well,” she said. “We want to see great things like this for our young people, so we definitely will be conversing about it and getting our heads together and making sure that we’re doing all that we can to push behind it.”

Lake City High School’s Appicella said the sports complex construction project is the largest he’s seen in his 25 years at the school.

“We have done small-scale renovations, just trying to keep facilities adequate, but this is the first large-scale project we’ve taken on,” he said. “We haven’t been able to host a track meet in 15 years, so for the kids to be able to perform at home in front of their home crowd, that’s a tremendous step.”

Saturday’s groundbreaking event was a way to get people excited about the complex and show off the plans, Hickson said.

Just after noon, officials and student athletes from around Lake City came to officially break ground on the sports complex. Students used golden shovels to turn over the first dirt on the project.

As temperatures rose to the mid 80s, the celebration split to be indoors and outdoors. In the school’s gym, vendors sold clothes and jewelry while a band played for people who danced along. Out near the school’s field, where the complex will go, three different food trucks served those still standing near where ground was broken.