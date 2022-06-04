Lake City High School hold graduation on Friday night

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City High School held its commencement ceremony on Friday night with 145 graduates, including eight adult education graduates.

The weather outside was stormy, but inside the atmosphere was one of celebration, accomplishment and promise of a bright future.

“Our students are college or career ready,” said Superintendent Laura Hickson in her remarks to the Class of 2022.

She said Lake City High School students have already been awarded $1,618,284 in scholarships with potential for more. Eleven students have received full scholarships for all four years of college. Forty-four students were awarded Life Scholarships and 20 Hope Scholarships.

Three students who are embarking on a military career, two in the United States Army, one in the United States Navy, were recognized. Others have earned dual degrees.

Julianna Itehua was class valedictorian and Destiny Baxley, salutatorian.

Twelve students graduated with Distinguished Honors: Christopher Jayden Barr, Destiny Michelle Baxley, Mion Katlyn Frierson, Zyra Cosmilla Fulton, Preston Lewis Gray, Juliana Quiahua Itehua, Acacia Nasiriya Johnson, De`Nyjhia Shonkeivia Prince, Sayelcy Mejia Rivera, Makayla Leighann Sheppard, Crystal Dominquez Toledo and Sta’Asia Sania Vu.

Barr led the pledge of allegiance. Sheppard gave the welcome, and Prince gave the benediction.

Thirteen students graduated with Honors. They were Destinee Hope Alexander, Arianna Janai Barr, Conner Richard Belin, Shamontae Jeremiah Burgess, Jewel Kyasia Graham, Ethan Hunter Gray, Zyanna Quashade McFadden, Ramon Merlos, Elijah Ezekiel Montgomery, Michael Nicholas Parrot, Tyrese Samdavion Scott, Khai Samarion Singletary and Chelsey Nicole Wilkes.

Itehua drew on her faith for her words to the graduating Class of 2022 at Lake City High School. She said God had a purpose for her when she received the honor of graduating first in her class. It was something hard for her to imagine as she started her high school career. Itehua was born in Veracruz. Mexico. She will be attending Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, where she will be majoring in civil engineering.

She thanked all who helped her achieve this goal for their support, love, guidance and encouragement.

She told her classmates to navigate through life step by step and let God light their way.

She said don’t be afraid to take the next step as long as you have God with you.

She ended by telling her classmates to “trust in the Lord with all of your heart.”

Baxley took a look back at her time in high school in her salutatorian address. She was in the dual-enrollment program at Francis Marion University, had a job and maintained good grades. Since November 2021, she has managed both school and her manager position at Freddy’s in Florence. After high school, she will be attending the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where she will major in psychology.

Hickson told the students in the Class of 2022 that education is the most powerful weapon you can use in changing your life and the world.

She told the students that an education is something no one can take away from them.

“You can use it to change the world,” she said.

She said the Class of 2022 has persevered and met the challenges that came with COVID.

She told them it is now time for them to forge their own path in life.

“Do your jobs well,” Hickson said.

She said make good choices, work hard, never give up, and when you get down, get up and keep moving, go forth and do great things.

Fred P. Moore, principal, awarded diplomas, assisted by Hickson; Carol Hill, adult education director; Charm Eaddy, assistant principal; and Cheryl Moore-Qualls, assistant principal. Then Moore instructed the Class of 2022 to turn their tassels.

