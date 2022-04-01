Lake City High School Junior Accepted into Yale Young Global Scholar's Program

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Jayla Jones, a Junior at Lake City High School, has been accepted into the Yale Young Global Scholars program.

The Yale Young Global Scholars provides students of diverse backgrounds the opportunity to participate in academic and leadership programs over a two-week period.

According to the Yale Young Global Scholars website, the program’s goal is to help the next generation become future leaders of the world by fostering an environment of elite high school students across the globe.

Every year students from over 125 countries participate in the sessions at Yale University. Due to COVID-19, this year’s program will be online.

Jones said she didn’t expect to be accepted into the program.

“I knew how prestigious the program was and I knew how many students applied to it," Jones said. "When I got the update to the website that I was accepted, I was surprised and happy.

“The Yale Global Scholar program has different sessions that are available. I signed up for the literature, culture, and philosophy session because I want to get into the print side of journalism. I want to write stories and articles. That is why I created a blog, so I could have a place to put those stories.”

Jones said this opportunity meant a lot to her and Lake City High School.

“There was only one other person that was selected into this program in 2014," she said. "I am the second person from my school to get into this program. Hopefully, it will encourage other students to apply to the program and feel that they can be accepted because I was accepted into the program.”

Jones said the college planning cohort helped her develop a strong body of work to be competitive in the young scholars program.

“I am involved in the marching band; I am the saxophone section leader," Jones said. "I created my own blog; I am a part of the National Honor Society, and I brought the National English Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society to Lake City High School. I wanted more academic opportunities for students other than sports because I am not an athlete. I am more on the academic side of things.”

Jones recognized her guidance counselor, her mother and her advisers for encouraging her and easing her anxious thoughts.

“The school counselor, Mrs. Kendra Wilson, inspired me,” Jones said. “She always encourages me to keep going. I am a worrier and I get anxious about a lot of things, but she really helps me and pushes me along with my mother and the advisers on the college planning cohort. They are great motivators and encouragers. My mother is my greatest supporter.”

The acceptance into the program increased Jones self-esteem.

“I wasn’t expecting to be selected for the program. Especially being from a small town like Lake City," Jones said. "Everyone across the country was able to apply to this program. It makes me feel good about myself. I told myself that there was no way that I would be selected and I was. I thank God that I was selected.”

Jayla Jones said everyone should take a leap of faith.

“I want to encourage other people. If someone thinks that they shouldn’t apply to something, because they don’t think they will get in. I just want them to do it,” Jones said. “I would have never applied to the program if I didn’t have the supporters and the motivators behind me. I just want people to know that if they want to do something, they should just do it and see what the outcome will be because it can be a really positive thing.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.