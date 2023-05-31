Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City Early College High School will be getting a new $11.3 million football stadium where the school’s track currently sits.

The Florence School District Three Board of Trustees approved the project at a called meeting Tuesday. The stadium will have 5,000 seats, a 4,000-square-foot fieldhouse, three concession and bathroom buildings and synthetic turf.

“I think the kids deserve it, and the city deserves it,” said councilwoman Mattie Thomas.

The new stadium will incorporate the existing track and upgrade it, according to architect Hal Fuller.

It will have additional benefits for the district’s athletics beyond football: The project proposes to move the softball field to make room for the new stadium, which means the district will also get an all-new softball field.

The project also proposes to move the batting cages to where the unused tennis courts are now. It would take the place of three of the six courts and include a weight room for all sports to use.

Visitors and those rooting for the home team will have separate sides of the new stadium, with their own entrances, concessions and bathroom buildings and ticket booths, Fuller said.

The home side is planned to have 3,500 seats and two concessions and bathroom buildings while the visitors side is planned to have 1,500 seats and one concessions and bathroom building.

The seat count will make the stadium eligible for playoff games, according to Fuller.

The upgraded track will also allow for track meets, something the district has been unable to host for years, according to board Chair Barbara Bryant.

The driveway on the track side of the building will need to be moved, but no parking spaces will be lost, according to Fuller. He said they will need to be moved around, but the number will stay the same.

Fuller originally presented two options to the board on May 11, but the board tabled the proposals until they could get community feedback.

The final vote to approve the project was unanimous, but the first vote was split between the two options: building a new stadium or renovating the Ward Memorial Stadium. The renovations would cost only $3.6 million.

Those who favored renovation, like Julia Mims, said they were worried about getting enough funding within a reasonable timeframe.

Feedback from 84 community members, however, showed that 65.5% wanted the new stadium, while only 23.8% wanted to renovate Ward Memorial Stadium. The rest wanted to keep the current facilities as they are.

Over 70% of those who responded to the survey also said they would at least consider getting special VIP seats, which would help to repay the cost of the stadium. Most of those who responded also said they’d contribute money toward the project, with four people saying they would contribute between $5,000 and $25,000.

Bryant suggested other ways to raise funds, like offering businesses season passes or the chance to name the stadium.

“If we’re going to go, let’s give the students and the community something beautiful, something that they can be proud of,” she said.

Vice Chair Jac'Kel Brown, who called into the meeting by phone, said he would switch sides from the renovation option to the new stadium option but the board should keep the same momentum when the time came to give teachers raises. Bryant assured him that the board would.

Panther Academy

At the Tuesday meeting, the Florence School District Three Board of Trustees also approved a plan by Superintendent Laura Hickson to move students currently at the Panther Academy alternative school to unused buildings on the site of conventional schools.

The move, starting next school year, will help students at the alternative school get resources and help they currently do not have access to at their Graham Road location.

“They’ll still be separate from the regular setting, but they’ll be in a facility that's closer, where our teachers will be able to walk over and provide that tutoring during planning time,” Hickson said.

Teachers can sign up to tutor Panther Academy students and will receive extra pay. In addition to tutoring, students will also be able to enroll in ROTC, have the opportunity to enroll in a career pathway and have access to a school nurse.

Many of the students in the alternative school already are working, and it would be a shame for them to graduate and not have some type of certification or training they could get through the career pathways program, Hickson said.

Other students want to go in the military, and letting them join ROTC could be a good way to help them in that goal, she said.

Currently, there are 36 middle and high school students enrolled in Panther Academy, according to Hickson.

Middle school students will be moving to the virtual center, which is not occupied during the day, and high school students will move to an unused mobile unit on the high school campus.

Students who have significantly fewer credits than their peers, such as 15- and 16 year-olds who are still at the seventh- or eighth-grade level, are at a high risk of dropping out, but a program approved with the Panther Academy move will help to create personalized plans for these students to help them graduate.