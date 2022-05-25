Lake City hires City Clerk

LAKE CITY – The City of Lake City his hired Marshann Terwilliger as the new City Clerk.

Originally from New Jersey, Terwilliger moved to Lake City in January after retiring from a senior budget analyst position with the federal government in Aiken, S.C.

“We have family in Moncks Corner and at the beach and were looking for a home between the two. I found this house in Lake City and fell in love with it,” said Terwilliger. Since relocating, she and her husband Carl have enjoyed exploring Lake City and attending events such as ArtFields.

Terwilliger, who also previously served as a township business manager, said she is excited to be a part of Lake City and is looking forward to being a part of its future progress and helping move things forward, and seeing it all come together.

“Just seeing the growth and the experience of where Lake City is coming from and the potential of where it is going, if I can be a part of that, that will be fantastic.”

Terwilliger, who goes by Marsha, joined the staff Monday and works in the City Administrative Building.

Lake City is a community of 6,000-plus residents in the southern part of Florence County.