 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake City kicks off the holiday season

  • 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City kicked off the Christmas season Saturday with its annual hometown holiday celebration and parade. 

People gathered on Main Street for the parade. 

There were floats, car shows, musical performances, and an opportunity for children to take pictures with the Grinch and Santa Claus. Immediately after the parade, the annual Christmas tree lighting took place, which symbolizes the start of the holiday season. 

For many residents the tree lighting  was bittersweet because Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said his goodbyes after lighting the Christmas tree for 16 years. 

Anderson will step down after serving for 16 years as mayor. Councilwoman Yamieka Robinson will be the next mayor of Lake City. 

The celebration began with Polar Express Night. People could purchase a golden ticket and watch the “Polar Express" movie with hot chocolate. The parade followed.  There was a drive-thru nativity scene and there was a gallery showcase at the Jones Carter gallery.

People are also reading…

City Administrator William Hall said the parade signifies the beginning of the season and is a time for family, love, and enjoyment.  

“This is the season to think about those that are not as fortunate as others,” Hall said, “I want everyone to be blessed and safe and to also be kinder to your fellow man.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I cover Darlington, Hartsville, and Lake City local government, school board, and community endeavors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooks for Christ to host benefit for Steve Galloway

Cooks for Christ to host benefit for Steve Galloway

FLORENCE, S.C. – The final Cooks for Christ benefit of 2022 is Dec. 1. The benefit recipient is Steve Galloway. Galloway’s benefit will be held at the West Florence Fire Station, 3379 Pine Needles Road in Florence on Dec. 1.

Florence 1 Schools opens new student-run Pepsi market

Florence 1 Schools opens new student-run Pepsi market

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 Schools recently held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new F1S Pepsi Market. The student-run market, housed in the McClenaghan Administrative Annex building, is a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the district’s Programs for Exceptional Children.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert