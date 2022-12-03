Lake City kicks off the holiday season

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City kicked off the Christmas season Saturday with its annual hometown holiday celebration and parade.

People gathered on Main Street for the parade.

There were floats, car shows, musical performances, and an opportunity for children to take pictures with the Grinch and Santa Claus. Immediately after the parade, the annual Christmas tree lighting took place, which symbolizes the start of the holiday season.

For many residents the tree lighting was bittersweet because Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said his goodbyes after lighting the Christmas tree for 16 years.

Anderson will step down after serving for 16 years as mayor. Councilwoman Yamieka Robinson will be the next mayor of Lake City.

The celebration began with Polar Express Night. People could purchase a golden ticket and watch the “Polar Express" movie with hot chocolate. The parade followed. There was a drive-thru nativity scene and there was a gallery showcase at the Jones Carter gallery.

City Administrator William Hall said the parade signifies the beginning of the season and is a time for family, love, and enjoyment.

“This is the season to think about those that are not as fortunate as others,” Hall said, “I want everyone to be blessed and safe and to also be kinder to your fellow man.”