Lake City lands Duke Energy grant for swing set, greenery at Dew Park

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City Wednesday received a $5,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as one of many the foundation awarded in recognition of Earth Day 2022.

Mindy Taylor, district manager for government and community relations at Duke Energy, presented the check to city representatives at Dew Park.

The money will be used to add a swing set to the playground area and beautify the park with additional shrubs and plants.

“These microgrants are really targeted at helping our communities improve their parks,” said Taylor. “I think neighborhood parks are so important and kids learn a lot from playing outside in a safe environment.”

The swing set will be a welcome addition to Dew Park, which already boasts brightly colored playground equipment and a basketball court.

“You wouldn’t believe the people who played on this very court and went on the play at the collegiate and professional level,” said Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper who recounted playing on the court with then classmate Derrick Faison, the late NFL wide receiver who also played basketball. “The first time he learned to dunk a basketball was right out here at this court.”

Neighborhood parks like Dew Parks are important to communities and essential public services provided by the city. Not only do parks provide a place for children and families to connect with nature and the outdoors, but also improve neighboring property values, increase the quality of life for the community, help promote the health of families and youth, and contribute to Lake City’s environmental well-being, according to a release from the city.