Lake City launches blighted properties cleanup program

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A clean slate — that’s what one property owner in Lake City can look forward to as overgrown and dilapidated structures are cleared from a Lincoln Avenue lot.

Not just an eyesore, the uninhabitable structures had become a problem for the community and were involved in the April 2022 police investigation and seizure of more than 20 pounds of marijuana, handguns and more.

Lake City leaders have been working with the property owner to address the problems and had already removed an abandoned vehicle involved in the investigation. On Wednesday, demolition on the wood and concrete-block structures began. The demolition was expected to take about three days.

“Tearing down this uninhabitable structure will help clear blight and improve the area for the residents of this community,” said Lake City Administrator William A. Hall.

One area resident, Lorine Chandler, said it makes her feel “fantastic” to see work on removing the structure begin. Chandler, who grew up on Lincoln Avenue, said she recalls “playing up and down the street, feeling safe” and said clearing the rundown properties will help bring the community alive and help it grow.

“This is a great start,” she said.

And it is just a start.

While the city has taken on the costs of the Lincoln Avenue demolition, a South Carolina Community Development Block Grant will fund the potential removal of 38 other dilapidated properties in the city.

But only with the owners’ permission.

“The city cannot just tear down a structure because it is unsafe, an eyesore, or a problem, in short, a blight on the community. There are many legal steps we must take to identify the correct property owners, locate them, and work with them to address the problems their properties represent,” said Hall.

“This grant allows these properties to be cleared at no cost to the owner. It is a fantastic opportunity for these property owners to help clear blight from our neighborhoods and also give themselves a clean slate to do something new with their property.”

Two property owners have already accepted the offer, and the city has started the process of getting the properties tested for asbestos before demolition. Once demolished, the properties will be graded and seeded, ready for whatever the owner wishes to do.

In addition to improving neighborhood aesthetics, clearing these properties also reduces health and safety hazards, removes breeding grounds for wildlife such as rats and snakes, and decreases the opportunities for criminal activities.

“Our hope is that these property owners take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to improve their land and our community at no cost to them,” said Hall. “Once a property is cleared, the owner can use their property in any way they choose. They can maintain it as an open lot, they could sell it, they could even build a new home. The property remains theirs; the hazardous structures are just gone.”

Potential benefits to the property owner include:

• A cleared, graded, and grassed lot ready for anything.

• Increased property value.

• Increased sales opportunities.

• Reduction in property taxes (if existing structures incur taxes).

Under the grant, the funds are allocated solely for the 38 identified properties in a specific area of the city to make the biggest impact for the community. They are a small segment of a larger list that includes properties from all areas of Lake City.

“If all 38 properties were cleared, it would significantly improve our community and dramatically increase the quality of life for the neighborhood residents, in addition to providing the owners a clean slate,” said Hall.

Potential benefits to the community include:

• Increased property values.

• Improved neighborhood aesthetics.

• Less blight.

• Reduced opportunities for criminal activity.

• Reduced fire and safety hazards.

“Unfortunately, if a property owner decides not to take advantage of this opportunity we cannot use the funds for another property,” said Haidee Stith, a grant writer and consultant who works with the city. “Once the grant is completed, unused funds set aside for the 38 properties are returned to the state. The city can apply for another grant in the future, however, if the city doesn’t show significant progress with this one, we are less likely to receive another.”