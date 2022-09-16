Lake City launches week-long remembrance of Lt. John Stewart

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City police will wear bands across their badges for a week of Sept. 17 in remembrance of Lt. John Stewart who was killed in the line of duty one year ago.

“His physically large stature was only diminished by the love he had in his heart for this profession,” said Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper. “He was a police officer and demonstrated at every service call the highest level of professionalism, compassion, and empathy for his community. Lt. Stewart’s approach to each call for assistance from the community was that of a ‘Peace Officer’. His big-brother approach and demeanor allowed Lt. Stewart to be a person you could rely on and respect when you were having a bad day or wanted an honest opinion.”