Lake City looking for new police chief

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City is in the market for a new police chief after Kipp Coker tendered his resignation Thursday, effective the first week of October.
"I want to thank each of you for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Lake City as your police chief," Coker wrote to Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson and city council members.
"I have worked very hard to make a difference in people's loves, but it gives no pleasure to say that I am resigning my position as your police chief effective in 30 days," Coker continued in his letter.
Coker has been police chief since Jan. 23, 2017. Prior to that he was a major with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel Brown, the City's Deputy Administrator over Public Safety has been named interim Police Chief, according to Lake City Administrator Stephany Snowden. Brown has served honorably with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, as well as the Florence County Sheriff's Department.
"We certainly wish the Chief well in his future endeavors and appreciate the dedicated service that he has provided to the City over the past several years. Chief Coker has truly made a difference and we look forward to building further on his accomplishments," Snowden said through a release.
The search for a new chief will begin in earnest, and will include the community's participation in assisting the council, mayor, and administration in selecting the next chief.
"I came back to the city I grew up in and ignited some friendships from the pat and have created some strong bonds with new friends within our community," Coker wrote in his letter of resignation.
"We have some outstanding folks tha live and work here and my hope is that everyone achieves the greatness that I know they have in them," the soon-to-be former chief wrote.
"I love and cherish each of you and I can honestly say that I am leaving this police department better than it was," Coker said through his letter.
"The City is being policed without interruption, our dedicated and hardworking officers are patrolling the streets, additionally we are coordinating, as always with the Florence County Sheriff's Department," Snowden said. "Lake City is safe, and we look forward to further building up and supporting our police officers, our department, as well as continuing the tradition of community policing and citizen trust."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.