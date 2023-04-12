LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City has embarked on a $4 million infrastructure project to address one of the city's greatest concerns -- stormwater.

Stormwater issues plague several areas of the city and lead to overflowing culverts, flooded property and road problems during and after a rain. With an annual rain fall average of more than 46 inches, according to world climate.com, Lake City gets a lot of rain, and that means the potential for a lot of problems.

The city’s administration and council members began discussions several years ago about how to address the cost of updating the aging infrastructure and stormwater problems to deal with all that rain.

“Grants are available for projects, but the city still has to come up with matching funds to even consider applying for them,” said William A. Hall, city administrator.

One such grant is Phase 2 of a Localized Flood Reduction grant awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the city in July 2022 for storm-water drainage projects that total $1,065,625.

The grant pays for 75 percent of Lake City’s Phase 2. For phase 2, that means the grant will pay $799,218.75 of the total cost – but Lake City still must come up with the $266,406.25 balance.

The city, Hall said, has several options to raise the money, including:

Raising taxes

Using general funds from the city budget

Issuing a municipal bond

Implementing fees for special reserves

“We didn’t want to raise taxes, but knew we had to address the aging and inadequate infrastructure for today’s storm-water issues,” said Hall. “Instead, we added a stormwater fee in the 2022-2023 budget to our water utilities bill and created a reserve dedicated for stormwater projects. That fee allowed the city to save funds that we could then use to apply for appropriate grants.”

The Phase 2 grant specifically covers the costs for the city to install drainage culverts, curb inlets, and catch basins to handle water along:

Independence Avenue

Parker Street

Wilson Street

U.S. 52

Additional projects funded in part by stormwater fees, impact a swath of Lake City areas including:

Franklin Street

West Thomas Street

Holly Street

Delano Street

Lincoln Avenue

Burnside Street

Floyd Avenue

Thurston Street

Carver Street

Acline Avenue

S. McAllister Street

Lee Street

Jackson Street

Epps Street

John Street

Wilcox Street

Wilbur Street

Moore Street

Calhoun street

Main Street

Lance Avenue

Kelley Street

Retha Drive

Jordan Street

“The stormwater fund has allowed us to move forward with plans for improving our city and updating infrastructure nearing the end of its lifespan,” said Hall. “Because of this, we are now on track to complete our stormwater upgrades within 7-10 years.”

A similar fee to help pay for water and sewer projects has been added to the 2023-2024 proposed budget. This fee will provide funds for projects such as:

Replacing water mains

Updating sewer systems

Expanding water access

“These types of projects update Lake City’s water system and allows the city not only to remain a viable, productive community, but to also grow, attract new business, and thrive,” said Hall.