Lake City man arrested, charged in Florence collision scams
Lake City man arrested, charged in Florence collision scams

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man sought by police has turned himself in and been charged with five counts each of malicious injury $2,000 or less (enhancement) and five counts of blackmail/extortion.

Cornelius Travis Jones, 41, of 543 Moore Street, Lake City, was arrested Wednesday morning, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

The charges stem from "three incidents (of a) collision scam that occurred on 11/09/2021 and two (2) incidents on 11/29/2021. The incidents occurred near David H. McLeod Boulevard and Palmetto Street," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the arrest. "During these incidents, Mr. Jones allegedly scratched the side of the elderly victims' cars as they parked, claimed that they hit his vehicle, and then extorted money from the victims."

Florence Police ask that anyone with any information on these incidents contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

