Lake City man charged in connection with Effingham shooting
Lake City man charged in connection with Effingham shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies have charged a Lake City man with a June 30 shooting in Effingham that left one person with two gunshot wounds.

Zachary William Full, 27 of 1130 North Matthews Road, is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

He is charged with shooting a victim multiple times with a rifle during an argument.

Full is being held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

