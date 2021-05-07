Lake City man charged in Timmonsville woman's Quinby shooting death

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators have charged a Lake City man in connection with the shooting death of a Timmonsville woman at a Quinby convenience store Saturday.

Johnny Lee Love Jr. 31, 1039 Green Road, Lake City, is charged by Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators with one count each of murder, first-degree arson and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the agency.

He is charged in the death of Mary Francis Brown, 50.

At about 3:30 a.m. May 1 at a 2151 TV Road convenience store he is charged with shooting her in an attempted robbery and then driving her vehicle to a wooded area off East Old Marion Highway and trying to set it ablaze, according to the agency's release.

Brown, who was reported missing earlier in the weekend, was located about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Love remains in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.