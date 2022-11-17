 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake City man charged with murder in Second Neck Road slaying

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Lake City man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of of a man driving a vehicle on Second Neck Road.

Griffin Austin Fenters, 22, of 3471 Johnsonville Highway, is charged with murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle (while occupied) and three counts of presenting a firearm, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The Florence County Detention Center's Website indicates he is also charged with one count of attempted murder.

Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn, in the release, wrote deputies responded about 4 a.m. to the shooting and arrived to find that Charles Britt McKenzie Jr, 45, had been shot multiple times while in his vehicle. The incident originated with an argument which began at a bar on First Neck Road where shots were fired as patrons left the bar.

People are also reading…

Fenters will have an initial appearance before a Florence County magistrate who will be able to set bond on some of the charges, but will need a hearing before a circuit court judge to have bond set on the more serious of the charges.

Until then he will be held without bond in the detention center.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man charged with 36 counts of breaking into cars

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces more than 50 separate charges in connection with vehicle break ins and gun thefts following a Florence County Sheriff's Office month-long undercover investigation, vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

Suspect arrested after brief Cherokee Road standoff

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Florence Police Department's emergency response team Thursday arrested a suspect with outstanding Florence County Sheriff's Office warrants during an operation on Cherokee Road in Florence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon says U.S. will aid Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert