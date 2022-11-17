Lake City man charged with murder in Second Neck Road slaying

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Lake City man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of of a man driving a vehicle on Second Neck Road.

Griffin Austin Fenters, 22, of 3471 Johnsonville Highway, is charged with murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle (while occupied) and three counts of presenting a firearm, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The Florence County Detention Center's Website indicates he is also charged with one count of attempted murder.

Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn, in the release, wrote deputies responded about 4 a.m. to the shooting and arrived to find that Charles Britt McKenzie Jr, 45, had been shot multiple times while in his vehicle. The incident originated with an argument which began at a bar on First Neck Road where shots were fired as patrons left the bar.

Fenters will have an initial appearance before a Florence County magistrate who will be able to set bond on some of the charges, but will need a hearing before a circuit court judge to have bond set on the more serious of the charges.

Until then he will be held without bond in the detention center.