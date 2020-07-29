LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A Lake City man died Tuesday evening when the tractor he was on was struck by a tractor-trailer.
The 4:50 p.m. crash happened on US 378 near East Friendfield Road, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2003 Sterling tractor-trailer that was west-bound on the road struck the tractor from behind, Tidwell said.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Walt Gaskins, 54.
The crash remains under investigation.
