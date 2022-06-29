 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake City man dies Tuesday in golf cart crash

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man died Tuesday after the golf cart he was driving on South Morris Street early that morning was involved in a head-on collision.

Sidney Kennedy, 64, of Morris Street, was taken to a Pee Dee hospital and later died, according to a media advisory.

“The golf cart was being driven with no lights on and on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic,” said Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper.

No charges have been filed against the car driver.

State laws regarding golf carts on the road in South Carolina include:

  • Golf carts must have a permit decal and proper registration issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
  • Registration requires proof of ownership and liability insurance.
  • Golf carts may be driven on roads with posted speeds of 35 mph or less.
  • Golf carts may be on the road only during daylight hours.
  • Drivers must be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license.
