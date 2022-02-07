Lake City man sails around North America

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent.
Joe Woodbury, 70, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle.
The Healy is the largest ship in the Coast Guard and the largest icebreaker of the United States. Its homeport is Seattle.
Woodbury said he grew up in Arlington, Massachusetts, and entered the Army after graduating from college.
"You're familiar with Lexington and Concord because of all the history, it's a little community between them," Woodberry said. "It's the last stop on the T."
Lexington and Concord were among the first two battles of the American Revolution, the "shot heard round the world" according to Ralph Waldo Emerson. The British were ordered to capture colonial supplies in the towns but several riders, including Paul Revere, provided a warning to the colonists which allowed them to attack and eventually force the British to return to Boston.
Woodberry said he and his wife, Barbara, decided to make the Carolinas their home after he spent time at Fort Bragg. Woodberry added he applied for and was accepted for a job teaching and coaching golf at the Carolina Academy while he remained in the South Carolina National Guard.
After five years at the Carolina Academy, he moved to Lake City where he taught and coached golf for 37 years.
"I retired from the South Carolina Army National Guard and I bought a cabin cruiser and I had it in the intercoastal waterway in a marina," Woodbury said. "I was driving with family and we were riding around in it. I just wasn't really up to date on all the latest boating things [rules and regulations]."
Woodbury went to Charleston and walked into the Coast Guard office to request a course on boat safety.
"They said boy have we got a deal for you," Woodbury said. He said the people he spoke with offered him the opportunity to become crew qualified for a Coast Guard ship within a year as a member of the Coast Guard auxiliary. Woodbury said he signed up and eventually took classes and became a culinary assistant, Coast Guard nomenclature for a chef.
Eventually, Woodbury received an email from the Healy's command staff requesting culinary assistants for its journey around the continent which stops in Alaska, Greenland, Halifax, Boston, Baltimore, Guantanamo Bay, through the Panama Canal, Mexico, San Diego before returning to Seattle.
"Man, I jumped on that," Woodbury said.
He said the ship had several scientists studying the Arctic aboard and naval officers from the United Kingdom and Canada. Woodbury also said the mission also included securing the northern areas of Canada from invasion across the Arctic.
Delays with paperwork prevented Woodbury from joining the ship in Seattle.
Woodbury said that the medical personnel wanted to make sure that he, a 70- -year old man, could make the journey because if he or any member of the crew had an issue, it could cause the mission to be canceled.
He eventually joined in Alaska after flying to Anchorage and taking a train to Seward.
Woodbury spent the first two days in Seward while the crew was on liberty --time off ship for recreation -- and supplies were loaded. Eventually, he met the captain, K.J. Boda, and learned about life at sea including the limited amount of freshwater necessitating shorter showers in which one gets wet, turns the water off, lathers up and then turns the water back on to rinse off.
Early days in the ship included drills to prepare for a collision and abandoning the ship according to a diary Woodbury kept. Woodbury's diary indicates he was assigned to the breakfast shift: eggs made to order, bacon and sausage, hot cereal, egg and cheese sandwiches and potatoes.
Woodbury added because the ship was in the Arctic and there wasn't anywhere to go or anything to do, he often helped with lunch, dinner and the fourth meal of the day, too.
He said one of his favorite parts of the trip was watching polar bears running alongside the ship as it made its way around the top of the continent.
"They'd see the icebreaker coming up and they'd run alongside," Woodbury said.
Eventually, Healy made its way to Greenland but positive COVID-19 tests aboard ship meant they couldn't call at any port there.
Woodbury said the Danes -- Greenland is controlled by Denmark -- sent the ship's supplies out to them. He added the supplies were labelled in Danish so he and the other mess workers had to figure out what they had and how to use it.
Woodbury added another favorite part was going through two hurricanes. He said he loved to be on a boat during a storm.
Woodbury showed several photographs of his stop in Boston.
Eventually, the ship made its way to Cuba and the captain called metal beach on the second deck, allowing the crew to sunbathe on the helicopter pad and jump into the water.
From there, the ship made its way to the Panama Canal.
Woodbury said he was disappointed by the canal because it wasn't much different than going through the locks at Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie in South Carolina.
Woodbury added he was satisfied he was able to make the trip because he had doubts that he could do it as a 70-year old.
He said it was too soon to decide if he wanted to do it again.
Woodbury shared a quote from Andre Furuseth, secretary of the seaman's union, who said," You can put in jail. But you cannot give me narrower quarters than as a seaman than I have always had. You cannot give me coarser food than I have always eaten."
"You cannot make me lonelier than I have always been."
In his diary, Woodbury added his daughter and son would be telling the stories from his journey aboard the Healy.