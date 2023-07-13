FLORENCE, N.C. — A Lake City man turned himself in Wednesday to Florence County sheriff's deputies on a charge of kidnapping.

Kenneth Damonte Graham Jr., 28, of 418 S. Cameron Road, Lake City, was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and held without bond. Besides kidnapping, he is charged with illegally pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators say Graham used a gun on July 6 to take a vehicle from a person at 900 U.S. 52 in Lake City. Deputies chased Graham in a car until he ditched it and ran into some woods, according to the sheriff's office.

A manhunt failed to find him.

According to the sheriff's office,