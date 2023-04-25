LAKE CITY, S.C. – It's been 100 days since Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson swore her oath of office and the mayor celebrated, in part, by representing the city in the opening of ArtFields 2023.

Participating in the ribbon cutting was one of the highlights of the mayor’s first 100 hundred days, which began with several challenges just hours after her swearing-in ceremony Jan. 9.

Those challenges included a 25-car train derailment, the closure of U.S. 52 for emergency repairs, a city-wide power outage, water boil advisories, and a bout of COVID – all in her first weeks in office.

“My first 100 days were very interesting and unforgettable,” said Robinson. “We were very fortunate that no one was hurt in the train derailment, and it was the biggest welcome anyone could ever receive for their first hour as a new mayor.”

Just a month later, Robinson again responded to media inquiries, this time with not only national, but also international attention focusing on her hometown when four Lake City natives were kidnapped in Mexico. Robinson credits the city’s employees for helping her get through her first months.

“I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without the city staff. From my public information officers to the city administrator, to public works, everyone has been fantastic as we get the job done,” she said.

Beyond the unplanned events marking the first 100 days, the new mayor also dove into her duty to represent the city.

“I had the wonderful opportunity to transition into the role by shadowing meetings and seeing how the staff operate while mayor-elect, and as a city council member, I already had working knowledge of the projects in progress,” said Robinson.

“Lake City is my hometown. I was raised here, and got into politics to help my community,” she said. “I intend to continue doing that and invite all Lake City citizens to attend the city council meetings to learn more about what we are doing. In addition, I have established a quarterly round table community conversation where anyone can participate in an open discussion with myself and city leadership regarding questions, concerns, or comments regarding the community and its interests.”

The mayor’s next roundtable is schedule for June 3. Questions and comments may be submitted at any time via email through the city’s website at LakeCitySC.gov.