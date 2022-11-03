Lake City mayor stepping down after 16 years

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. will step down at the end of this year after 16 years in office.

Anderson, who did not seek reelection, has been the force behind a lot of change within the city.

A native of Lake City, Anderson comes from humble beginnings and knows from experience what it is like to get on the wrong path. Throughout his time as mayor, he said, he has governed with a sense of compassion and always wanted to extend grace to the community that was extended to him by Christ.

Behind Anderson’s quiet demeanor and soft smile lies a story that many are surprised to hear.

Anderson said he is a recovering drug addict whose addiction led him to the point of suicide. He found himself at the edge of the 1913 Colorado Street Bridge, also known as suicide bridge, in Pasadena, California. He was hopeless and looking for a different direction. He saw no other reason for his life and stood at the edge of the bridge peering over.

He stopped dead in his tracks when he heard a voice, which he said was God, that told him, “Get off the bridge. God has far better things for your life.”

With tears in his eyes and an uncertain future, Anderson listened to the voice and stepped down from the edge of the bridge. From that day forward, he became committed to getting healthy and becoming the person he always knew he could be. His path to healing and sobriety opened his eyes to the political realm and that is how his journey started in political activism.

Anderson was raised by his grandmother, Mary Anne Anderson, in Lake City. He said he was a church boy who would often walk the streets of Lake City with the daily bread in his hands. Anderson said he was raised on the right path and simply lost his way. He grew up being taught right from wrong and knew that God was his savior. Many people told Anderson he would do great things, but he didn’t quite believe it.

After graduating from Lake City High School, Anderson hit a dead end. He was working job after job, not progressing and getting into trouble. He made a decision to go to Pasadena, California, where his uncle was living, for a fresh start and to start living on his own.

Anderson knew he was taking a step toward bettering his future, but he didn’t know how ugly that process would be. Anderson said while in Lake City he and his friends would smoke weed, but living on the West Coast exposed Anderson to harsher drugs and he got hooked. The drug addiction sent him spiraling and soon he became someone who didn’t even recognize himself.

Anderson said getting on the bridge was a turning point in his life and it revealed to him his purpose. After years of being in California, he returned to Lake City and started up drug addiction programs in various churches. He said the community really appreciated his boldness because there were many people dealing with the issue and they were afraid to acknowledge it because of being judged.

“I had people coming up to me asking me to talk to their sons, daughters, nieces and nephews,” Anderson said. “They wanted their family members to get help and they knew they would open up and talk to me.”

On Friday nights, Anderson would go around to various churches spreading the word of God and letting people know that there is hope. Dealing with drug problems in society also opened the doors to other political issues that affected people in poverty. Anderson found out that individuals are more susceptible to drug use when they feel hopeless, have a breakdown in the family unit, or need help coping in a particular area in their life. Anderson used those findings and sought to do community work to treat the issue as a whole to lessen the reasons for drug use.

People saw that Anderson was becoming a community advocate and an opportunity to run for a council seat came up and he ran for it. He won the seat and his love for politics simply grew. As years went by and the council began to mature, the community began looking for a young, fierce leader and Anderson was the one. When the position of mayor came open, he ran and has been the mayor ever since.

Anderson said he has a deep love for Lake City because the people watched him grow and they know about his story and never judged him for it.

“It’s not like the people didn’t know,” Anderson said. “They knew about it and saw my transition and loved me anyway. It has been my greatest honor and privilege to serve the people of Lake City.”

Not many people have the opportunity to serve at home, he said. Anderson said many people go away and get their glory, but it means a different thing to serve and see the good things come to fruition in your hometown. He added that it was a blessing that his family got to witness him turn his life around.

“They always knew that I could do it,” Anderson said. “It was a blessing they were able to see me turn my life around.”

Anderson said Jesus is the only answer for trials and tribulations. He said God has been with him every step of the way in guiding Lake City. He said under his leadership, the Boys and Girls Club created more activities for the children to be involved in, a community trunk-or-treat was created to keep kids off the street, and the community was strengthened through various programs. Anderson said the community was always at the heart of his decisions because when something bad happens, the community has to be there for each other first before any help comes. He said it is the community’s job to take care of one another.

“We had many bumps in the road,” Anderson said. “We had a lot of bumps in the road but it was all worth it. I am very blessed and honored to have served the great town of Lake City.”