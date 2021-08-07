Lake City named to the 'Reader's Digest' Top 10 Nicest Places in America list for 2021

“It felt like home from the moment I moved here,” she said. “It was very powerful and very quickly felt like home.”

Burns said Lake City is like many small Southern towns where everyone knows everyone, neighbors help neighbors, but unlike any other small town, Lake City is host each spring to ArtFields, where the entire downtown becomes an art gallery for nine days.

One of the reasons stated for its inclusion on the list was ArtFields and how it brings the townspeople together while reaching out to welcome visitors.

Since 2013, hundreds of Southeastern artists have submitted their artwork for the juried art competition, and each spring people come from all over the country to view the different types of art, along works by local students in the area.

“Lake City, simply put, is a family,” Burns wrote in her nomination. “When you come to visit, whether for a day, a week, or a month, you leave as part of the family. Business owners eagerly greet you and tell you about everything happening in Lake City. People on the streets wave hello.”

Her sentiments are echoed by many in the town.

Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said in his travels “good morning, good afternoon, have a great day and hello go a long way.”