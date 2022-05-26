 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake City names Cooper deputy administrator

Jody Cooper

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City announced Monday the appointment of Jody Cooper as the city’s new deputy administrator.

Cooper, who returned as the city’s Police Chief in March 2021, was born and raised in Lake City, and previously served as the Police Chief from 2014 to 2016. He will remain as the town's police chief while he takes on additional duties as deputy administrator.

“Chief Cooper is well known in the community and a respected part of this organization. He will bring a hometown view to his new role as deputy administrator,” said William A. Hall, city administrator. “I look forward to what we as a team can accomplish for the community.”

While Cooper takes on his new responsibilities, Maj. Patrick Miles will take on increased duties as the head of operations at the Lake City Police Department.

“I look forward to sharing additional duties and responsibilities with the administrator in efforts to assist with city operations,” said Cooper. “Together, along with our supporting staff, we will continue efforts to make Lake City the place to live – work – play – and visit.

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

Library announces summer programs

