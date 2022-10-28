Lake City natives find their destiny

LAKE CITY , S.C.— Lake City natives Jamal Burgess and Lauryn Cantey grew up three minutes down the road from each other, attended the same high school, graduated from the same college, went on to graduate school together and will step into another milestone together when they get married in May.

The pair met eight years ago when Burgess was 15 and Cantey was 14.

“We are pretty much high school sweethearts,” Burgess said. “We went to college together, graduated from college together, we went on to grad school together. We did all of that together.”

Burgess said he proposed to Cantey after their seventh year of dating because of the biblical meaning of the number. Cantey adds value to his life and teaches him things that make him a better person.

“When you look at the number seven biblically,” Burgess said. “It is the number of completion. That’s when I decided to propose to her and October of this year officially made it eight years we have been together so it was perfect timing.”

Burgess said their family isn’t surprised the two are getting married and actually thought the pair would marry earlier.

“They thought I was going to propose in 2020,” Burgess said. “Her mother called me over to the house asking when I would marry her daughter and I told her not yet.”

Burgess said don’t let anyone pressure you into doing anything until you know yourself that the time is right.

Cantey said she is looking forward to a life with Burgess.

When Burgess proposed, Cantey said she knew her answer would be yes. She knew he was the one. He took the time to learn and understand her.

“He took in all my flaws and everything,” Cantey said. “He really understands me as a person. He’s a great listener, very compassionate and I believe with those qualities we have what it takes to make it work.”

It is important to have a partner who is understanding, she said.

“I love all of those qualities about him,” Cantey said. “He also treats me the way a man is supposed to treat a woman.”

Cantey said her fiancé listens to her needs and tries to make sure she is comfortable in every situation. He is a protector and tries to make decisions that positively impact both of their lives. They are not perfect and indeed have their differences, but the love they have drives them to make it work.

“We definitely have our disagreements,” Cantey said. “But it has never gotten out of hand. He has never put his hands on me, he has never belittled me in a heated argument, and those things are important to watch out for.”

Cantey said she hopes to be a good wife to Burgess and to exhibit qualities that remind him of his mother.

“When the time is right I want to be an awesome mother, an awesome wife and I am looking forward to working toward those goals in our next chapter,” she said.

The two joked that their zodiac signs, Scorpio and Cancer, were polar opposites, but opposites attract because these two are determined to make it work. God is the glue that keeps them together.

“We look at it as if we are in a relationship with three people,” Cantey said. “It’s me, him, and God. Without God you don’t have anything.”

Cantey said God is the key that a lot of relationships are missing, and she said it is the reason for the rise in divorce rates. Their plan is to be together until death. The couple said they take their vows seriously, but also understand that life happens.

“We aren’t claiming divorce in any way,” Cantey said. “Communication is key, and you have to communicate to your partner and have trust that he or she will have your best interest at all times.”

Burgess said he wants to always remain true to himself in the marriage and said if you don’t maintain a positive relationship with yourself, it is impossible to have one with anyone else. Marriage is a challenge, he said but he is committed to learning, keeping God first, and pushing himself and his fiancé forward.

Cantey has a message for younger ladies rushing into relationships. She said slow and steady wins the race and real love is calm and patient. It isn’t controlling or rushing, it is slow and patient, she said.

“You have to really get back to the basics and open that Bible,” Cantey said. “Love does not envy. Love does not boast, and you have to wait for the right person to come along and don’t just get into relationships because you see others in one or are lonely.”

Cantey said everyone has an appointed time for everything and what you want is on the way to you and will come in due time.

“Maybe you have to change some things within yourself,” she said. “But just wait. God has a special someone for everyone. You may not see it now, but your person is out there.”

Overall, the couple said real love is first started by loving yourself. It is impossible to share love with another person if you do not have it within. Before the wedding, the two had a conversation about their goals, what they expect in the marriage, and a plan for the future. Kids are written into their future, but they want to ensure that they can sustain themselves first.

“We aren’t rushing,” Cantey said. “We are trying to do it the right way. Having kids before marriage isn’t wrong, I understand that things happen, but it is more difficult. With us choosing to wait until after we are married, I believe our process will be a little smoother.”

Burgess said his concern is financial stability.

“You can’t expect to bring someone in this life and you can barely provide for yourself,” Burgess said. “Financial stability is a key thing we are working towards and we have dreams and we are always working towards it. Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve a goal you set out for.”

Burgess said the two get under each other’s skin a lot, but for the most part the two have a unique love that is not weakened by time but is strengthened.