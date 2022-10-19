Lake City natives seek mayor's seat

LAKE CITY – Two candidates are vying to be the next mayor of Lake City.

District 4 Lake City council member Yamekia Robinson and Michael D. Nero are running to replace Mayor Lovith Anderson, who has been Lake City’s mayor since 2006. Anderson isn’t seeking re-election.

Nero, 34, a Lake City native, said he is passionate about Lake City and wants to make Lake City the best it can be. Nero is chief operating officer at Nero&Nero Transport. He wants to follow in his families footsteps. Two great uncles – Lovith Anderson Sr. and Lane Anderson were entrepreneurs in the political and social arena in Lake City.

Robinson, 43, a Lake City native, is an office manager at BioSpine Health and Wellness in Lake City. She served as a certified pharmacy technician for 20 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of South Carolina. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in legal studies online at Post University. She is the founder/president of Women of Wisdom and is involved in several community groups. Robinson is the mother of five and has two grandchildren.

The candidates answered six questions posed to them by the Morning News.

What improvements would you like to see in Lake City in the next year?

Robinson: “Within the next year, one of the improvements I would like to see for Lake City is to have more people have access to affordable housing. We need to increase our affordable housing for our citizens. I would also like to see more people involved and engaged about what’s going on in the city of Lake City. We are a great little city and we have so much potential. I would like to see more people working together so we can make Lake City grow.”

Nero: “Safety, jobs, and infrastructure would be my top priorities. First and foremost, with safety, I would create the biggest police force we have had in the last four years. When it comes to jobs, I plan on sitting at the table with investors and when it comes down to infrastructure, my whole objective will be to get the ball rolling on replacing the pipes and the roads in the city limits of Lake City.”

What more can be done to recruit police officers and city employees to Lake City?

Nero: “I would have to look at what the police officers and city employees are being offered. Once I do that, I would take that and see how it measures up to surrounding areas to make sure that we are competing on the same standard. If the pay is competitive, that would make people want to come and work for Lake City. Affordable housing for our employees is another aspect that needs looking into.”

Robinson: “To recruit police officers and city employees to Lake City, we need to increase their salary. Also, affordable housing would go along with that. We have to have more housing for our police officers, firefighters, and anyone that works for the city to be able to sustain and live here. I believe we have a great force, but some of them live elsewhere and we need to make sure they have great pay to retain them and a place to live.”

How would you encourage businesses and industries to locate in Lake City and help established businesses and industries grow?

Robinson: “I would let businesses know that Lake City is a great place to be. We are always looking for ways to grow and bring businesses to our city. We are a great little town, and we have a lot of areas that we can get businesses to come to for our young people and anyone in their age to start a business.”

Nero: “Safety is number one. You are not able to do anything if you don’t have safety under control. No businesses or anything will be looking to come if the crime rate is high like it is now. We also have to look at the locations we want to put these businesses in. I would have a zero-tolerance attitude with drugs, violence and gang activities. I would also have that attitude to anyone who feels as if they can break the law and get away with it. Once they see that we have a zero tolerance for violence, the nonsense will cease, and the crime rate will decrease and in turn make the city grow. You have to have a leader that will stand up and demand that when people break the law that they receive the toughest sentence they can get, and I am willing to do that to make Lake City safe. My number 1 priority is the safety of the citizens, and no one should be afraid to leave their front door or afraid that they will be shot sitting at their dinner table due to gang violence.”

What is the biggest challenge facing the city of Lake City?

Nero: “Right now, the biggest challenge we have is losing our kids to gang activity. My first 100 days in office will consist of me getting some type of program that will allow children to have recreational centers and youth centers to go to in Lake City. The kids need something to do. I see kids in Lake City only able to kick a ball back and forth to one another for entertainment and they need a park or something to play kickball. I want to have a recreational center where kids from all over the city can gather and maybe possibly create a kickball team.”

Robinson: “One of the biggest challenges in Lake City is crime and that is happening everywhere. We definitely want to make sure that our neighborhoods and our communities are safe. We have had the elderly state they don’t feel safe living in their homes, and we want to increase the safety of our communities. The crime mostly within our young people is another issue. We have issues with the gangs, and we want to do what we can do to decrease that.”

What can Lake City do to reduce crime and violence and keep young people safe?

Robinson: “We can definitely implement different programs, which we are doing now with the Youth Intervention Program at the Police Department. We need to get our young people involved with more positive things. One of the things I’m implementing along with the Lake City Youth Council is educating our young people from grades 10th to 12th on knowing and understanding what local government can do for them and what local government is all about. We can get our youth involved in more positive things by working along with the schools, giving them other things to do in the afternoon, and get their minds off of the streets. Also, the lighting in the area is important. Everyone knows that dark lighting in an area attracts crime. We want to make sure our communities are well lit to decrease crime.”

Nero: “We need to hire more officers and when I say hire more officers, I mean officers that will really interact with the community. It’s a difference between having 140 officers that don’t care then having 40 officers that do care. The community can tell when the officers care because they are getting out of their vehicles and having conversations with the residents.”

Is there anything you would like to add about your campaign and what you stand for?

Nero: “Lake City is a city too small for hate. The city is so small to the point where it shouldn’t be about black, white, blue, or yellow. It should be about people helping and building the community. It shouldn’t matter if you’re from one side of the track or another. It’s all about unity and working together to make Lake City a better place.”

Robinson: “I am about creating positive change. I want to continue to see Lake City grow. Lake City is growing, but I want to see Lake City grow more and more each year and to do that, we have to work together. It’s not going to take just me, it’s not going to take just the city administration, it’s going to take the community, the police department, it’s going to take everybody who lives here. I know I am not the only one who is passionate about Lake City. There are a lot of people that are passionate. This is our home, and we have to come together to make sure our home prospers for the younger people. We just need to do what we need to do to make sure our city keeps moving forward.”