Lake City officer dies in Matthews Road pursuit

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A City of Lake City Police officer died Friday as a result of a police pursuit on Matthews Road in Lake City.

The City of Lake City posted to it's Facebook page that it is "saddened today" along with a thin-blue line graphic that featured, from the Gospel of Matthew, verse 5:9.

An official who spoke on a condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to speak on the matter confirmed the death.

Agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division have been called in to investigate the incident, said SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby.

Florence County Sheriff's Office Maj. Mike Nunn said his agency has turned the investigation over to SLED and that further information on the incident would come from the state agency.