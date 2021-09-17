 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake City officer dies in Matthews Road pursuit
0 Comments
top story

Lake City officer dies in Matthews Road pursuit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Lake City

The City of Lake City posted this to the police department's Facebook page.

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A City of Lake City Police officer died Friday as a result of a police pursuit on Matthews Road in Lake City.

The City of Lake City posted to it's Facebook page that it is "saddened today" along with a thin-blue line graphic that featured, from the Gospel of Matthew, verse 5:9.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An official who spoke on a condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to speak on the matter confirmed the death.

Agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division have been called in to investigate the incident, said SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby.

Florence County Sheriff's Office Maj. Mike Nunn said his agency has turned the investigation over to SLED and that further information on the incident would come from the state agency.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This star-eating black hole is giving experts new insight into black holes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Florence baseball and track facility to cost an additional $3 million
Local News

Florence baseball and track facility to cost an additional $3 million

FLORENCE, S.C. – The baseball and track complex under construction will cost the city of Florence an additional $3 million. The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve the first reading of an ordinance authorizing a $3 million lease purchase agreement with a company to be determined by bid for lighting, bleachers and other equipment at the city's baseball and track complex. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert