Lake City, Olanta students to return to virtual instruction for two weeks

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City and Olanta schools joined Florence schools Friday in announcing students will return to class as scheduled, just not in their buildings.

"After speaking with the medical community and monitoring the positive COVID-19 data for the past couple of days, Florence School District 3 has altered its original plans for returning after the winter break and now will resume on Tuesday, January 5, completely virtual for all students and staff. Virtual learning for students will continue through January 15," Florence School District 3 spokesman Brian Huckabee said in an email.

"Staff will return to work on Monday, January 4, virtually and will transition on-site within the two weeks," Huckabee said.

Sports will be on hold as well but will "transition back within the two weeks."

"Currently, hospitals are running out of beds across the state and with Florence County having a 36 percent positivity rate (Friday) and ranking third in the state, we believe returning in-person will put students and staff at risk," Huckabee said.

Florence One Schools on Dec. 31 made a similar announcement and will likewise go virtual for the first two weeks of 2021.