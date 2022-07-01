Lake City pair charged with child neglect

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Two Lake City residents have been arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The pair bonded out of the Florence County Detention Center June 28.

Tyler Lee Gaskins, 24, and Allison Sims Gaskins, 24, both of 3495 Deerfoot Road, are each charged with one count of unlawful neglect of a child, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

She is charged with having "placed her newborn child at unreasonable risk of harm by using illicit substances during her pregnancy," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory. "Investigators allege that the newborn tested positive for cannabinoids at birth."

He is charged with having "used and/or allowed the use of illicit substances in the presence of his one-year-old child," Nunn wrote. "Investigators further allege that Tyler Lee Gaskins and the one year old child tested positive for THC and methamphetamine."

She is free on $5,000 bond and he is free on $10,000 bond.