Lake City physician: Simple steps can kick the holiday blues

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Holidays got you down? All that dark in the evenings have you feeling the same? New Year's resolutions a burden?

Dr. Toney Graham III, MD, who practices at MUSC Health Primary Care in Lake City, said simple steps, counseling and medication can lead to big improvements.

Graham should know. He is a second-generation physician who remembers going out on calls with his father and once watching him sew a thumb back on a farmer's hand following a disagreement with a horse.

Those were the Wild West days of practicing medicine in the agricultural areas surrounding Lake City in the early '80s.

Graham graduated from Byrnes Academy, FMU and Maharry Medical College before he returned to Lake City in 2009.

"Honestly, it's a lot bigger than a paycheck. It's really just about understanding the need and the interaction with people. That's what fuels me to do what I do on a daily basis," Graham said.

That interaction, Graham said, fuels him and bolsters his attitude.

"I worked the emergency room last night from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and I'm here to do clinic this morning," Graham said.

The first patient he saw at the practice following his ER shift had the holiday blues, he said.

One of the simplest steps toward brighter days is to adjust your focus, he said.

There are always kinda negative things out there that have happened before or that you're worried about," Graham said. I really try to not look back so at the bad things but try to think of the positive things I have in front of me I can look forward to."

Moore said deconstructing the problem can sometimes be of assistance.

"So this didn't go as well as I'd of liked it. What did I learn from it and how can I change things going forward?" Moore said.

"Find someone you can express yourself to, someone you can trust," he said.

"Don't be carrying bricks around," Moore said.

Find an outlet.

"I've made reference to it on several occasions. I'm an avid exerciser. I have a pull up bar in my office," Graham said.

"Medication is good," Graham said. "I'm a big believer in doing the work, go to counseling."

Exercise doesn't have to be ridiculous or hard core.

"Get out, get active, get around. Interaction with people around you in the environment makes a huge difference. Isolation is huge," he said.

"Set expectations that are realistic for yourself. Do things that make sense, that you can accomplish," he said.

As part of that he said people should view social media as entertainment and nothing more.

"As much as I'd like to get on a Lear jet with Beyonce and Jay-Z and fly off to Monaco for New Year's Eve, that's not a possibility," Moore said. "As fun as that would be I have a wife and six children and would rather spend time with them for New Year's Eve."

"You have to take your set of circumstances and take a good look a it and make it relevant to what's going on in your life on a daily basis," Graham said.

One thing that is not the answer is self medication, Graham said.

"We've come to terms with the reality it's always been something that's been in the background of society and I think it's become apparent," he said.

"You have to go out and ask for help. The only way to really deal with it is to ask someone for help and get help," Moore said.

Organizations like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous are great places to start, he said.

"They probably need to get a better understanding of why they're self medicating, go to counseling," Moore said.

Moore said the lack of sunlight makes people sleepy, feel drained of energy sucks the motivation out of them.

The physician said he takes the time to embrace the dark and the beauty to be found in it.

"This is the time of year you can go out and look up at the sky. We relish things like that," Moore said. In the dark skies, Moore said, his children have learned the constellations.