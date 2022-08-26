Lake City plans masquerade ball for Oct. 8

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will host a Masquerade Ball Oct. 8 at to benefit the Lake City Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program.

The semi-formal/formal event includes a silent auction, live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta, and a buffet dinner with cash bar. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on Eventbrite. Tables are also available for $500 (seats six) and $750 (seats eight) donations. All proceeds benefit the Youth with Opportunities Unifying & Transforming Humanity Intervention Program.

This Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program helps provide all Lake City youth an opportunity to participate in activities such a Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Police Explorers - no matter their economic status.

Individuals and organizations interested in donating items for auction should contact Ashley Page at apage@cityoflakecity.org or 843-374-5421 ext. 514.

For more details about upcoming events, visit the City of Lake City Facebook page. Lake City is a community of 6,000-plus residents who invite you live – work – play – and visit in the southern part of Florence County.