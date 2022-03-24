Lake City Police arrest four people apparently passed out in car

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City police arrested four people Wednesday after the department received a call about a suspicious vehicle in a bank parking lot.

Officers arrived to the bank parking lot and found four people apparently asleep or passed out inside a parked vehicle. Officers could also see drug paraphernalia inside the car and could smell a substance consistent with the scent of marijuana, according to a release from the Lake City.

"This provided probable cause for a vehicle search and officers discovered suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, and other potential scheduled drugs," spokesperson Donna Tracy wrote in the release.

Craigory Andrew Bradford II, 25, is charged with 16 counts of forgery less than $10,000, two counts of bank fraud, financial ID fraud, and a first offense procession of drugs or other controlled schedule I-V substances. No bond has been set at this time.

Chelsey Ann Lewis, 28, of Summerton, is charged with breach of trust $10,000 or more, a first offense of manufacturing or distributing drugs (methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance. Her bonds are one $2,500 surety bond, two $2,500 personal recognizance bonds, and one $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Ricky Justin Beard, 34, of Scranton, is charged with a first offense procession of drugs or other controlled schedule I-V substance. Beard has a surety bond set at $2,500.

Sharon Springs Bradford, 56, of Coward, is charged with a first offense procession of drugs or other controlled schedule I-V substance. She is free on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

The department's investigations continues and additional charges and arrests are possible.

Please contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.