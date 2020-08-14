You have permission to edit this article.
Lake City Police charge man in Thursday shooting
Lake City Police charge man in Thursday shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City Police early Friday morning arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a Thursday night shooting.

Leon Hannah III is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at an individual and discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle in a shooting at Busy Corner gas station in Lake City, according to Sgt. Amy Pringle with the agency.

Hannah was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

