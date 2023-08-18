LAKE CITY, S.C. -- An investigation int a series of Lake City are vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts has resulted in the arrest of six people by Lake City Police officers and Florence County Sheriff's deputies.

The arrests took place over a period of time from July 23-Aug. 6, according to a release issued by the two agencies.

Eric Antonio Chavez, 20, of Scranton, has been charged with three counts of breaking into vehicles, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny, unlawful carry of a pistol, second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen pistol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the release.

Rodrigo Lashawn Lee Taylor, 17, of Lake City, has been charged as an adult with second-degree burglary.

The remaining four juveniles were detained by the Lake City Police Department and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

“These individuals, either collectively or individually, are responsible for at least 14 motor-vehicle break ins,” said Lake City Police Department Maj. Patrick Miles. “Our department has been working diligently with the sheriff’s office to identify and arrest the individuals responsible.”

“This is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together toward a common goal,” Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said. “We would also like to thank the Kingstree Police Department and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and assistance.”

Investigations into these incidents continue and additional charges and arrests are possible. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 80166, Lake City Police Department at (843) 374-5411 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.