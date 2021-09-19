Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart's body escorted back to Florence County Sunday

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The procession that carried the body of fallen Lake City police Lt. John Stewart rolled through town on U.S. 52 to streets lined with mourners and first responders who turned out to show their respects.
With air support above and law enforcement at every traffic light to wave them through, the several dozen law enforcement vehicles rolled from Charleston to Timmonsville, where it arrived at Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
A similar procession traveled south Sunday morning on the way to Charleston, where an autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Stewart died Friday following a police pursuit that ended on North Matthew Road about a half a mile north of U.S. 378, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Nobody has been charged, though a Lake City Police official has said there is a person of interest.
The investigation into the Stewart's death is being handled by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.
At about the same time the pursuit ended a car was carjacked on Frierson Road, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Jermaine Ryan Roberson, 29, of 4812 Woods Bay Road, is charged with one count each of kidnapping, carjacking without great bodily harm, first-degree assault and battery, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and second-offense failure to stop for blue lights without injury or death.
“Shortly after, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle and after a pursuit, the deputy initiated a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver on Central Road near Olanta, which caused the suspect vehicle to run into a ditch,” according to a sheriff's office media advisory.
Roberson is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center.
Florence County investigators and SLED agents are looking to see if the incidents are related.