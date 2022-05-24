 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake City police make arrests in attack on senior citizen

  • 0

LAKE CITY  -- The Lake City Police Department arrested Jennifer Elizabeth Gomilar Monday for the second-degree assault and battery by mob, a felony, of an elderly victim at the Hibbett Sports store in Lake City.

Gomilar, 17, along with a juvenile co-defendant, was identified on video assaulting the victim. She was transported to the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham and has been released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Contact the Lake City Police Department, 843-374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's Jam Fest at the City Center Farmer's Market in Florence drew an overflow crowd as vendors sold their wares to live music while judges put their paletes to work to determine who had the best jam this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Suspect arrested in deadly NYC subway shooting

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert