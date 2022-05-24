Lake City police make arrests in attack on senior citizen

LAKE CITY -- The Lake City Police Department arrested Jennifer Elizabeth Gomilar Monday for the second-degree assault and battery by mob, a felony, of an elderly victim at the Hibbett Sports store in Lake City.

Gomilar, 17, along with a juvenile co-defendant, was identified on video assaulting the victim. She was transported to the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham and has been released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Contact the Lake City Police Department, 843-374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.