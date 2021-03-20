Lake City police officer slows Pee Dee Thrift Store donation theft ring

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The efforts of a Lake City police officer have led to the discovery of a 15-person ring stealing from the Pee Dee Thrift Store in Lake City.

Anne Carpenter, Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board director, said that she had recently learned from Lake City Police Sgt. Jamie McLane that for the last two years a ring of people were visiting the closed Pee Dee Thrift Store on Sunday to collect the donations inside and outside of the donation bins for themselves.

The four Pee Dee Thrift Stores are operated by the Florence County Disabilities Foundation to provide funding for the disabilities and special needs board. Many of the employees in the stores are people served by the board.

"They come and get into the donation bin and get everything out of the donation bin and empty it two or three times a day," Carpenter said. "Anything that's left on the sidewalk — furniture — they will come and get that."

Carpenter later added that some members of the ring would bring trailers or moving vans to collect large merchandise at the store.