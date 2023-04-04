LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City Police Department is looking for Travis D’Andre Romelus, 22, of Scranton, in relation to a shooting incident in Lake City.

The incident occurred at 12:16 a.m. Sunday on Palm Circle in Lake City and left one victim in critical condition. Updates on the victim’s condition are not available at this time. Lake City police officers arrived on scene within six minutes, but the suspect had already fled.

Romelus is described as a black male, approximately 5’6, and about 180 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Individuals with information on the whereabouts of Romelus should call investigators at 843-598-4040, or the anonymous tip line at 843-374-7226.