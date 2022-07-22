Lake City railroad crossing to close for maintenance, city posts truck detour

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The city will close the railway crossing at Main Street for several days in the next few weeks.

The closure will allow for more permanent repairs of the crossing’s road surface. Approximately 120 feet of railway track will be removed, mud and debris excavated from beneath, and the substrate and surface reconstructed, according to Jason Price, track supervisor with CSX Transportation, which owns and maintains the crossing.

Price said mud works up under the rails which keeps the asphalt wet and promotes its deterioration. The CSX crew will dig out about 2-3-feet below the current track and replace about 75 ties in addition to the rails. The crossing is expected to be closed for about three days once work begins.

“This is one of our main thoroughfares for our people and we want people to be prepared for a detour,” said Lake City Administrator William A. Hall.

Loop Road, the usual detour for the Main Street crossing, is also currently closed for Department of Transportation repaving. While most vehicles can use downtown crossings at Charles, Dansing, and Thomas streets, it is recommended that trucks and other large vehicles use Church Street and Highways 52 and 378 to detour around the crossing.

Traveling east on 341:

Turn left onto Church Street, stay to the right and continue to Highway 378

Turn left and exit onto Highway 52

Left at Highway 52 brings you back into Lake City, right heads toward Florence

Traveling west on 341:

Turn left onto Highway 52 and then right onto Highway 378

Exit right at East Myrtle Beach Highway which becomes Church Street

Turn left at East Main Street

Follow the City of Lake City on Facebook for updates on the project and expected closure dates.