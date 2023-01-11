Lake City railroad crossings reopen following Monday derailment

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City is back on track following Monday's CSX train derailment that closed four crossings and scattered rolling stock along the tracks.

Track crews worked throughout the day Tuesday as they cleared, inspected and reopened crossings and, ultimately, the line that runs through Lake City north to south. The last crossing, Charles Street, reopened at 5:40 p.m.

Crews removed 25 derailed cars and replaced damaged track to get everything back in operation, according to the city.

“While the city administration offices have a new view across the track, the city is grateful for the response and dedication of all involved in helping restore this main artery of Lake City,” said William A. Hall, city administrator.

While the crossings are now clear, not all is restored.

Parts of Acline Street east of the Charles Street crossing remain closed while crews perform maintenance and clean-up of the site. A boil-water advisory for Lake Street, Acline Street, Sauls Street, and Main Street remains active.

"The city of Lake City would like to thank the Lake City Fire Department, Lake City Police Department, Lake City Public Information Office, Lake City Public Works & Utilities Department, Florence County Emergency Management Division and CSX for their response and assistance during the train derailment," Lake City public information officer Donna Tracy wrote in a media advisory.

The train derailed Monday night after it hit a vehicle on the tracks.

The derailment is under investigation by Lake City Police Department and CSX.