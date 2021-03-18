Lake City receives $2 million grant for water and sewer at new hospital

“Water and sewer infrastructure is vital to the health and wealth of a community,” Majority Whip James E. Clyburn said. “This investment will provide the infrastructure that will allow Lake City, Kingstree, and surrounding communities to benefit from the recently consolidated MUSC hospital. In addition, this grant will act as a conduit to further economic development.”

“President Biden is committed to ensuring that American citizens have access to quality health care and that our communities are positioned to not only recover from this pandemic but build back stronger,” Raimondo said. “This EDA investment will provide the critical infrastructure that Lake City needs to establish a new hospital building that will expand healthcare access for local citizens and spur new job growth.”

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said. “This EDA grant will deliver the water and sewer services needed by Lake City to increase the availability of medical services and enhance regional economic resilience.”

The grant will be matched with nearly $500,000 in local investment. It was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments.

