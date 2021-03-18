Lake City receives $2 million grant for water and sewer at new hospital

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Medical University of South Carolina hospital being constructed between Lake City and Kingstree received a helping hand from the CARES Act Thursday.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that Economic Development Administration has awarded a $1.99 million recovery assistance grant to Lake City for water and sewer infrastructure improvements needed to serve a new hospital building.
The CARES Act is the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
That act was developed to provide economic stimulus and security for the country following the shutdowns enacted to prevent COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals. The act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
It included $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.
“This is big news for the region and the state,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said. “This funding will allow Lake City to make necessary infrastructure improvements to support the Medical University of South Carolina’s new hospital. I appreciate the EDA’s work to help turn this into reality. The Palmetto State is a great place to live and work, and this grant will help to ensure high-quality health care is available in the Pee Dee region.”
“Water and sewer infrastructure is vital to the health and wealth of a community,” Majority Whip James E. Clyburn said. “This investment will provide the infrastructure that will allow Lake City, Kingstree, and surrounding communities to benefit from the recently consolidated MUSC hospital. In addition, this grant will act as a conduit to further economic development.”
“President Biden is committed to ensuring that American citizens have access to quality health care and that our communities are positioned to not only recover from this pandemic but build back stronger,” Raimondo said. “This EDA investment will provide the critical infrastructure that Lake City needs to establish a new hospital building that will expand healthcare access for local citizens and spur new job growth.”
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said. “This EDA grant will deliver the water and sewer services needed by Lake City to increase the availability of medical services and enhance regional economic resilience.”
The grant will be matched with nearly $500,000 in local investment. It was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments.