Lake City school board to meet on students return after winter break

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence School District Three board members will meet virtually, in a called meeting, Monday afternoon to possibly take action on the return of students following their winter break.
The agenda item indicates the board could possibly take action.
The meeting follows Friday's state COVID numbers which were more than 8,000 cases with a 25.6% positivity rate.
The Zoom meeting will take place at 2 p.m. with information on how to access the meeting available on the school system's Facebook page.
